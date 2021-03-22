Police have identified the driver who crashed his van through a wall at the Monterey Bay Aquarium on Friday, March 19.
A spokesperson for the Monterey Police Department said at 9:32am on Friday, March 19, 41-year-old Lucas McClain lost control of his vehicle as he traveled downhill on David Avenue. McClain told police that his brakes failed as he tried to navigate the bend heading toward Cannery Row. His van jumped the curb and slammed through a glass wall into the Aquarium. Police said there were no tire skid marks at the scene.
McClain was not immediately available for comment.
Police said McClain was seen limping away from the scene, but reported no serious injuries. No one else was injured during the crash. After interviewing McClain about the incident, the police department has requested criminal charges of a misdemeanor hit and run.
Police couldn’t say how fast McClain was traveling, only that his vehicle—a 1987 Chevrolet van of an “unknown model”—was totaled. McClain crashed through an exterior glass wall near the gift shop but failed to penetrate an inner wall protecting the aquarium’s auditorium, according to police. A city building inspector deemed the building as safe, but police and Aquarium representatives provided no further details as to the scope of the damage.
McClain crashed into the building only two days after the county entered the Red Tier, which enables the Aquarium to reopen. Emerson Brown, spokesperson for the Aquarium, confirms no exhibits were harmed and the damage was “limited to the area of impact.”
Brown says the crash will not impact the Aquarium’s reopening plans. According to its website, the Aquarium will open up first to donors and members, though no date has been announced. The Aquarium expects to welcome general admission sometime in May.
