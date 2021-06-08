Barry Sumagang, the 33-year-old Salinas man suspected of shooting a former Mann Packing co-worker to death outside the company's Gonzales facility, died by apparent suicide at the Monterey County Jail.
Sumagang, who was arrested a day after the May 29 killing, was found hanging in his cell about 10pm Sunday night, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Darrell Simpson. Sumagang was in a single cell and found during a routine check.
The identity of the victim in the Mann Packing killing has not been released. But according to a press release from the Gonzales Police Department, the victim was working a swing shift and went out to his car to take his dinner break when he was set upon and shot multiple times. Sumagang and the victim were former co-workers and sources say the two may have been rivals for a female co-worker's attention.
According to Simpson, the department will investigate to determine if any jail policies were violated or if any crimes were committed.
