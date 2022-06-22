A swimmer who was bitten by a shark around 10:30am on Wednesday, June 22, is doing well after surgery, multiple sources confirm. Part of the success of life-saving measures is thanks to the swift response of bystanders who got the injured swimmer to shore as emergency responders arrived; the Monterey Fire Department's boat cancelled its response after officials learned that the swimmer had already been rescued.
Heath Braddock, a surfer who lives in Elkhorn, was teaching a surf/environmental stewardship training to kids just about 10 feet offshore when he heard a voice calling for help. He says at first, he thought maybe it was part of a drill—but he responded fast. Braddock grabbed two boards off the beach, and paddled quickly to the injured swimmer, who was still conscious.
With the assistance of two standup paddle-boarders who were paddling back in when they encountered the swimmer, Braddock loaded him face-down onto one of the surf boards; the swimmer held onto Braddock's foot, and Braddock paddled to shore.
"As we approached, there was a pool of blood probably the size of a car around him," Braddock says.
Once Braddock got him into shore, the swimmer remained facedown on the board, and people carried it like a gurney to get assistance. Braddock saw first responders cut off his wetsuit and describes the injuries "definitely the worst wounds I've ever seen."
Beaches from Lovers Point to Sea Palm Avenue in Pacific Grove will remain closed at least until Saturday, June 25, in keeping with State Parks protocol in the event of shark bites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.