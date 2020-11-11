For a third year in a row, romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley has been recalled due to E. coli outbreaks. Previous recalls in 2018 and 2019 were mandatory, but the latest is voluntary by grower Tanimura & Antle, which recalled thousands of packages of romaine lettuce heads on Oct. 10.
The decision was made due to possible contamination with E. coli 0157:h7, found through a random test result by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development collected and analyzed under a routine sampling program.
The recalled packages are under the T&A brand and are dated Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, with the UPC number 0-27918-20314. A total of 3,396 cartons were distributed in the country in California and 16 other states plus Puerto Rico.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the product, but T&A officials are urging customers with affected lettuce packages to discard it and not consume the lettuce.
This is another setback for local growers who are scrambling to reverse strict restrictions Canada imposed in early October on lettuce coming from Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties. Until the end of the year, shipments coming from these areas have to be tested by certified laboratories.
Last year, at least 40 people from 16 states were sickened and three out of four had kidney failure after lettuce inside Ready Pack Bistro Chicken Caesar Salads was contaminated with E. coli.
The problem of E. coli contamination has been a vexing one for Salinas Valley growers. Among other efforts to find a solution, they voluntarily implemented traceback labels, which helped the FDA last year to link an E. coli outbreak back to three growers from Salinas.
In a statement, T&A officials said their consumers' safety is their main priority, adding it's unlikely any of the lettuce remains on the shelves due to its limited shelf life.
The company is encouraging customers with questions to call its consumer hotline at 877-827-7388, 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday.
