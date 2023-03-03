Salinas Valley Federation of Teachers, the union that represents teachers and certified staff (such as counselors and social workers) at Salinas Union High School District announced they will do an informational picketing during the district’s job fair on March 4 at the National Steinbeck Center.
“Why would SVFT agree to incentivizing brand new teachers or veteran teachers to come work in this district? When those who have endured this year, and last year, the hardest years in education in the United States, are being dismissed?” Kati Bassler, SVFT’s president, said during the board meeting on Feb. 28.
SVFT refused an agreement for signing bonuses, alleging SUHSD isn’t a safe working environment.
Bassler says teachers have to contend with multiple factors including learning loss, lack of socio-emotional skills and lack of discipline students are bringing to campuses. Bassler says fights during lunch are a common occurrence, with at least a fight every day in some schools, and that it's creating an unsafe environment for students and staff.
At the board meeting, Superintendent Dan Burns acknowledged fighting on campuses had increased, noting it was a nationwide issue that included swatting— reporting a fake threat—and swarming—kids organizing fights and having large crowds without adults. “We also have seen an uptick in the use of racial and homophobic slurs on campuses,” Burns said, adding they were looking for solutions to address school safety.
SVFT claims the district isn’t providing enough support to help and retain new workers, is failing to address diversity, equity and inclusion on campuses and is segregating students who are English learners or with special needs. The union says 13 workers they represent won’t return for the next school year. Three of them are math teachers—a tough position to fill—at Rancho San Juan High School.
“We're getting more and more teachers in the door with less and less than experience,” says Steve McDougall, a SVFT labor representative.
“We understand the concerns that the SVFT union have expressed and we will continue to work with union leaders to address these concerns,” SUHSD said in a statement.
The district is inviting the community to attend their job fair and highlighted there are signing bonuses available for classified positions such as bus drivers and teacher aides (classified staff isn’t represented by SVFT).
