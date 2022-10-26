For a month, a group of 20 teenagers and young adults from different parts of Monterey County have been learning new skills meant to prepare them for the workforce.
They are part of the program CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps, a program that gives under-served young people (ages 16-30) a chance to get practical training—and get paid—while they tackle challenges California is facing including climate change, food insecurity, and Covid-19 recovery. Participants come from different backgrounds including foster care or who have been in the justice system. Eligible employees face obstacles to employment such as being low-income or are recovering from substance abuse. The program is intended to help get these young people from diverse backgrounds with various employment challenges on track to be productive members of the workforce.
The kickoff for CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps was on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Seaside at the Monterey Adult School. Attendees included politicians like State Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, and County Supervisor Mary Adams, along with California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, state parks representatives and Youth Corps members.
Those enrolled in the program will earn at least $15 per hour and work between 35-40 hours per week. Participants will work with local organizations including parks, local government and nonprofits.
In total the state is investing $185 million in the program; the funds come from the Governor’s Office and federal Covid-19 relief money. Monterey County is one of 27 entities participating, and it received $2.8 million. (The state's 13 largest cities were automatically selected to participate, and remaining entities applied to a competitive process.)
Chris Donnelly, executive director for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board, says Monterey County received funds because they have experience doing these type of programs. He notes Monterey County has received previous grants for related work, like restoration in Big Sur after the 2020 wildfires and during the Covid-19 pandemic to staff up food banks and serve unhoused people.
Locally, the program will employ a total of 140 young workers for the next two years, for a duration of 12 to 24 weeks, through the group Green Cadre, Green Cadre, a job training program that focuses in natural and environmental projects. The first cohort has 20 students who will work for six months, earning $18/hour. They will learn new skills and certifications including how to use tools, teamwork, land restoration (such as removing invasive species on Fort Ord) and more.
Bobbie Joe Garcia, a 23-year-old from Greenfield, has been in the Green Cadre for four weeks. She graduated from UC Santa Cruz and was thinking about doing office work and grantwriting, but shelter-in-place changed her mind.
“I didn't necessarily feel that same motivation and drive to just spend all day inside and do paperwork. I just wanted something different,” Garcia says.
She never worked outside and was a little fearful about it. After four weeks, she has learned how to take care of local ecosystems and made new friends.
“I never thought I'd like using a chainsaw,” she says. “I'm really hoping that through this experience I can find even more opportunities to continue doing this kind of work that not only supports local environment but also local communities,” Garcia says.
Youth and young adults in the program will be monitored and helped to find a job. “We want to do is be able to find them jobs, maybe within the public sector, and looking at the county parks or state parks within a government,” Donnelly says.
Currently, the Monterey County Workforce Development Board is working with county and state parks but it will expand to work with nonprofit organizations going forward. One potential partner is Carmel Cares, a volunteer-based non-profit organization that provides support in the city of Carmel.
