The Salad Bowl of the World will remain stuck in the oven until at least next Wednesday as an extreme heatwave has placed the Salinas Valley under excessive heat warnings, where temperatures are expected to reach as high as 109 degrees over the holiday weekend.
In an address to the state on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the heat dome that has moved over the state’s inland areas will send temperatures soaring for a duration “the likes of which we haven’t experienced in some time.” The California Independent System Operator, the power agency that works to balance the dynamic of supply and demand on the state’s electrical grid, has issued a flex alert, urging Californians across the state to conserve energy where they can.
The brunt of the heat is scheduled to arrive on Sunday and Monday, Labor Day. King City, which is under an excessive heat warning throughout the weekend, is expected to see temperatures reach 103 degrees by Monday. Mayor Mike LeBarre says the city will open up the King City Recreation Center at 401 Division St., as a cooling center upon request.
“My main concerns during heatwaves are really the basics, people have to stay hydrated, keep an eye on their pets and I always encourage people to check on their neighbors, especially if they’re elderly,” LeBarre says.
Down Highway 101 in San Lucas, temperatures reached 109 degrees on Thursday, Sept. 1 and are forecasted to remain in the triple digits, touching 106 degrees by Monday. For the last several years, the San Lucas community had to use bottled water for cooking and drinking because of nitrate contamination of their groundwater system. A truck from Pure Water arrives each Tuesday and Monday to refill empty 5-gallon water containers.
Susan Madson, general manager of the San Lucas County Water District, says a typical household has five 5-gallon water jugs. Although the water is viewed as safe for bathing, Madson says parents of young children often choose to bathe their children with the bottled water. Madson says the water district began the afternoon with a stockpile of 26 additional 5-gallon jugs of water for the community of about 415 people that will have to last until Tuesday Sept. 6, when the water truck will return.
As Madson describes the situation, a local woman comes in and takes home three of those jugs. Although well short of 35 5-gallon jug capacity, Madson says, in her experience, the stockpile of 23 containers should be enough to get the community through to Tuesday.
San Ardo in South County will see similar temperatures, reaching 109 degrees by Labor Day and 106 degrees on Tuesday. Greenfield will also be under an excessive heat warning through Labor Day, with temperatures rising to 99 degrees. Salinas, Soledad and Gonzales won’t see the same excessive heat but will be under heat advisories, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Kim Stemler, an executive director with the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association, says at this time of year, a weeklong heatwave will likely accelerate grape harvests and push vineyards to pick their grapes sooner.
“Some wine grape harvesting is happening already, but by next week, almost everyone will be harvesting,” Stemler says.
Many Salinas Valley cities will be opening cooling centers over the weekend for residents who need to beat the heat. Greenfield will open the Greenfield Community Science Workshop at 45 El Camino Real from 11am to 4pm on Friday and Saturday. Soledad will open its Soledad-Mission Recreation District at 570 Walker Drive from 6am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and 8am to 2pm on Saturday. In Gonzales, the Toots Vosti Memorial Recreation Center at 107 Centennial Drive will be open from 12-5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday; the Gonzales City Council chambers will be open on Tuesday during hours to be determined.
