Terry Siegrist lived and breathed the spirit of community engagement. As the city of Marina's first (and only, so far) recreation and cultural services director, he oversaw efforts to improve recreational access and social opportunities for kids and teens, as well as for seniors, while also attending to Marina's neediest communities; he was key in coordinating meal and or food distributions for residents during the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our city and its children have grown with Terry’s love and attention,” Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado said in a statement. “Terry’s influence was felt throughout every corner of Marina. Every event had Terry’s energy and direction.”
Siegrist died unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 29. He was 65.
He joined the ranks of Marina city staff in 2006. Before joining the city, he worked as the director of outdoor recreation for the Army in Fort Ord, where he supervised the construction of Doe Super Park in Seaside.
Siegrist went on to help create the Marina Youth Commission, with students from all schools in Marina in 2021. This group held a democratic event last December, in which kids and teens voted on which features to incorporate—playgrounds, designs and structures—into a park near Sea Haven.
“It was his idea to make sure our kids had a say – he had much faith in Marina’s future led by its youth,” Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen said. “The youth of Marina was his passion—finding ways to include as many as possible in after school activities and making positive options available."
Siegrist is survived by his wife, Cheryl Swix, and by countless Marina residents who benefitted from his devotion to creating and offering services.
