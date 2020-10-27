Online applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8, are currently being accepted by the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey through 5pm, Nov. 6.
There are a limited number of vouchers available to individuals and families that make 50 percent or less of the median income in Monterey County. (For an individual that would mean $33,950 per year; a family of four, that's $48,450 per year.) There are some circumstances given higher priority for receiving vouchers, according to information provided by the Housing Authority.
For example, families who had a previous voucher revoked and suspended due to Housing and Urban Development budget shortfalls within the last 12 months will have greater priority. Preference is also given to applicants who live or work in Monterey County.
Other preferences include: working families where the head of household or co-head of household is employed at least 24 hours a week or is enrolled in an accredited educational or training program; elderly or disabled applicants; U.S. veterans; domestic violence victims; homeless individuals in transitional housing or formerly homeless.
Online applications are available at apply.hamonterey.org. For those who need computer access there are sanitized computer stations for walk-ins at HACM’s offices at 123 Rico St., Salinas. For questions or to schedule an appointment to use a computer station, call Adriana Mendez, 831-775-5000, ext. 5014. More information is available here.
