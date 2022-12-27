The CEO of Central California Alliance for Health, the region’s nonprofit Medi-Cal health care provider, is stepping down after 17 years of service, the Alliance announced on Dec. 21.
Stephanie Sonnenshine is resigning on May 1, 2023. Her replacement, Michael Schrader, currently CEO of the Health Plan of San Joaquin, has already been chosen by the Alliance’s Board of Commissioners. He's scheduled to begin as CEO of the Alliance on April 17.
Sonnenshine began her career at the Alliance as a temporary employee and received numerous promotions until she was selected to lead the organization in 2017. Immediately prior to becoming CEO, she served as the chief operating officer.
Some of Sonnenshine's accomplishments while with the Alliance include receiving awards for providing quality medical care to its members and providing over 200 grants totaling $67 million through the Medi-Cal Capacity Grant Program to increase the availability, quality and access of health care services.
“Stephanie’s leadership of our regional health care plan for local Medi-Cal recipients has resulted in a respected and valued County Organized Health System across the state of California,” said Elsa Jimenez, director of health at the Monterey County Health Department and Alliance Board chairperson, in a press release.
“Her integrity and commitment to the Alliance mission guided her as she successfully led the Alliance in the delivery of member-focused and quality-based preventative services for over 410,000 residents in our communities,” Jimenez said.
“My seventeen years with the Alliance have been deeply fulfilling,” said Sonnenshine. “The COHS model gives members a voice in their health care, and I am honored to have been a part of this innovative health plan.
“Leading the Alliance through growth and transformation from a small grassroots organization to a well-regarded, high-quality and cost-effective regional health plan for…our community is a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” Sonnenshine said.
The Alliance’s Board of Commissioners selected Schrader after a nationwide search. He currently serves as CEO of the Health Plan of San Joaquin, a similar provider to the Alliance that serves approximately 400,000 residents in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
The Alliance serves Medi-Cal patients in Monterey, Santa Cruz and Merced Counties, employing nearly 560 people with a budget of $1.15 billion. With a focus on preventative health care programs, the nonprofit estimates that since its inception in 1996 it has saved taxpayers more than $414 million compared to the state’s Medi-Cal program.
