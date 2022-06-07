No on B

A “No on Measure B” sign hangs on a fence in Del Rey Oaks on June 7, 2022.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The fate of a 28-mile Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway potentially hangs in the balance pending the outcome Measure B, a Del Rey Oaks ballot initiative brought by resident Tom Rivelli. It would preclude any new trails in the city unless they travel along Highway 218, Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard or South Boundary Road. 

If it passes, it would make it harder, if not impossible, to complete the FORTAG loop, which spans from Del Rey Oaks to Marina, and travels both through the former Fort Ord and connects at the north and south to the Rec Trail. 

That’s because FORTAG’s proposed Del Rey Oaks segment, a 1.5-mile path from Safeway through two city parks, which would then pass under Highway 2018 before spilling out onto Carlton Drive—is the first segment to be funded (the state awarded a $10.3 million grant to help build it), and as TAMC Executive Director Todd Muck told the Weekly last fall, “It’s important to show you can deliver on what you promise, and this is the first funded segment.”

As the first batch of election results came in on Tuesday night, July 7, City Councilmember Kim Shirley—who helped lead the campaign to defeat the measure, in a city with 1,216 registered voters—is cautiously optimistic. “We’ve put a lot of work into this campaign, and I’d like to think our hard work is going to pay off,” she says. 

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW
Yes on B sign

A “Yes on Measure B” sign in the front yard of a home in Del Rey Oaks on June 7, 2022.

Results as of 10pm showed 52.2 percent of voters against it, an auspicious sign for FORTAG proponents. But, Shirley texted after the first results came out, “Closer than I would like!”

Don Gruber, a proponent of the measure, says that, while he hopes it passes, he and fellow proponents plan to honor the will of voters.

“At the end, we just want everyone to make a decision based on all the information they have,” he says. “Then the democratic process has been successful.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.