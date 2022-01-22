After a windy night that made firefighting conditions difficult, Cal Fire responded on Saturday morning, Jan. 22 to battle the Colorado Fire largely from the air.
The Cal Fire report on acres burned and containment has not changed from 8am to 5:15pm—the agency still reports 1,500 acres have burned and the fire is 5-percent contained.
One structure, a yurt near the source of the fire, has been destroyed.
