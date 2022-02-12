With incumbent Sheriff Steve Bernal retiring after his current term ends, there's a five-way contest shaping up for the position of Monterey County sheriff. The field includes a range of experienced law enforcement officers, from both inside of and outside of the Sheriff's Office—and it now includes some deep campaign pockets, as well.
The latest campaign finance reporting deadline, in which candidates report their 2021 fundraising activity, show that Joe Moses, currently a captain with 27 years of experience in the department, has raised the most by a significant margin, with over $124,000.
Having spent just about $20,000 so far, he enters 2022 with the biggest war chest, nearly $112,000 strong.
Donors include local individuals and businesses, like a Salinas 99 Cent outlet that gave $100, the Bolsa Knolls Valero ($2,500), River Inn in Big Sur ($500) and Castroville Exxon ($3,000). A few donors contributed the maximum allowable, $4,900, including businesses Cannery Row Company and Chris Shake Enterprises. Retired congressman Sam Farr gave $1,000; law firm JRG gave $3,000.
A number of agribusinesses and agribiz executives also gave, including Joe Panziera Farm, Ramirez Jr. Berry Farms, Merrill Farms and Lowell Farms.
Tina Nieto, the current Marina police chief, raised $33,000. Her donors tend to be Marina-centric: Councilmember Lisa Berkley and former councilmember Nancy Amadeo gave, as well as businesses like Marina-based Monterey Peninsula Engineering and the popular cafe Coffee Mia. The Marina Club Casino gave $4,900, the maximum allowable.
County Supervisor Mary Adams gave $1,500 from her campaign fund, and North County environmental activist Margie Kay gave $3,000. Marina Police Sgt. Bryan Whittaker also gave.
Jeff Hoyne, the current chief of the Del Rey Oaks and Monterey Regional Airport police departments, raised about $8,000, and enters the year with $2,000 in the bank. His largest contributor was Ozell Murray, a Tesla security manager in Stockton.
Justin Patterson, a current deputy with 21 years of experience, raised just shy of $5,000 and begins the year with a balance of $538. His donors include Fred Garcia, a retired sheriff's deputy who has run previously for the sheriff's seat.
Jose Mendoza, a retired commander who has sought the sheriff's seat before, has contributed $10,500 to his own campaign to day. Having spent nothing so far, he has that full amount in the bank.
As of Dec. 31, Bernal still had more than $27,000 in his campaign account.
A candidate can win the primary election outright with at least 50 percent of the vote, but in a five-way race, that's a difficult hurdle; a crowded field is more likely to go to a November runoff, meaning candidates are fundraising not just for a June campaign, but almost all year.
The primary election is June 7.
