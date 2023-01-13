The Community Foundation for Monterey County, a local nonprofit which since 1981 has been striving to “inspire philanthropy and be a catalyst for strengthening communities throughout Monterey County,” is no stranger to creating disaster relief funds. Now the foundation is responding to the biggest storm in years.
Its newest initiative is the Storm Relief Fund, established on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as a response to the 2023 winter storms that have caused widespread destruction and hardship for many county residents. The goal is to directly assist those affected by 2023 winter storm damage.
“There are at least two phases of the effort,” says Christine Dawson, senior vice president of philanthropic services at CFMC. “The first phase is a response to whatever happens, like the flooding. Water rises up quickly and then direct help is needed. Another phase is long-term cleanup and recovery.”
Multiple areas in Monterey County are still under evacuation warnings or orders and might be impacted due to heavy rains, toppled trees, power outages and flooding. People will find themselves in need of food, housing and immediate assistance, and then, when floodwaters recede, residents will need support for cleanup and recovery.
“Even though we can’t yet know the extent of damage and loss from these storms, we’re confident in the generosity of the people of Monterey County and will ensure their gifts help those in need,” said Dan Baldwin, CFMC President, in a statement announcing the creation of the fund.
The fund is a trusted repository for donations directed specifically for storm relief and recovery throughout Monterey County, and 100 percent of donations will be used for grantmaking. Donations will provide emergency assistance and relief through local nonprofits for needs including food, emergency shelter, financial assistance to those evacuated, support for first responders, as well as recovery efforts.
The decision was made by the CFMC Board of Directors to start the fund with $100,000 from the CFMC’s existing funds. Then Monterey Peninsula Foundation immediately pitched in with another $100,000, Dawson says.
The CFMC has activated other local disaster relief funds in the past for impacts related to events like wildfires.“Unfortunately, there was a lot of need for funds in recent years,” Dawson says, mentioning the Soberanes Fire in 2016 and the Covid Relief Fund that raised and distributed millions of dollars since 2020.
Grants will be distributed to nonprofit agencies and organizations directly assisting individuals to meet needs as they arise.
Donations can be made online, by mail (send a check payable to Community Foundation for Monterey County, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA, 93940, “Attention: Monterey County Storm Relief Fund”) or by phone (831-375-9712, call Monday to Friday 8:30am-5pm).
Those wishing to designate gifts specifically to specific regions can give to the Community Fund for Carmel Valley Disaster Relief Fund or Big Sur Disaster Relief Fund.
