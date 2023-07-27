The Pacific Grove City Council voted 6-0 in a closed session meeting on Wednesday night, July 26, in favor of a separation agreement with City Manager Ben Harvey. Harvey will voluntarily resign by end of day today, Thursday, July 27. (Councilmember Chaps Poduri was absent.)
According to a read-out to the public with a report from closed session by City Attorney Brian Pierik, Harvey will receive 24 months of salary plus six months of health benefits, per Harvey's contract approved in 2021. He will be paid $437,999 in three installments.
Tori Hannah, the assistant city manager, has been appointed as acting city manager.
Harvey could not be reached for comment on Thursday morning.
The agreement culminates a seven-year term that has seen ups and downs for Harvey, who focused much of his time on bringing economic vitality to the city, although residents and some councilmembers did not always agree with his ideas.
Harvey joined the Pacific Grove staff as interim city manager in January 2016, replacing former city manager Thomas Frutchey. He was hired three months later as the city manager by the City Council from a field of 60 candidates.
The same day that Harvey was approved as the new city manager, April 20, 2016, P.G. voters approved a measure that paved the way for the American Tin Cannery building to become a hotel site.
A year later, Harvey was on the hot seat after a deal with a private development company to turn the site into a luxury hotel resort called Project Bella crumbled. After the city spent $163,000 on planning work it was unable to collect a full reimbursement from the developer, but confusion followed over what was required by an agreement between the city and the developer. Some residents blamed Harvey for the situation and even accused him of unethical behavior for what they saw as a conflict of interest with the developer.
An independent investigator hired by the City Council in 2017 blamed the confusion over the reimbursement agreement on human error on the part of city staff and said she did not find Harvey did anything unethical. In 2018 a Monterey County Civil Grand Jury report was critical of the city for what took place, estimating it lost approximately $100,000, and criticized Harvey for not avoiding the appearance of a conflict of interest.
An innovative plan by Harvey early in the pandemic shut-down to close a portion of Lighthouse Avenue for outdoor dining was knocked down by the council just five days after it began, despite attracting people from all over the region and creating a vibrant atmosphere. The council later approved allowing businesses to build their own parklets.
In another economic development effort, Harvey was criticized by Mayor Bill Peake in 2020 for what he claimed was rushing approval of a cannabis ordinance to allow one retail cannabis store in town, although the council voted 4-3 in favor of the ordinance. Several months later the ordinance was rescinded after a group of residents attempted a referendum against it. They referendum failed but the council decided not to proceed, citing a divided community.
Despite grumblings from a portion of residents about Harvey and open criticism of Harvey in meetings by Mayor Bill Peake and Councilmember Luke Coletti, the council renewed his contract in 2021 after lengthy negotiations, effective through 2025, at a salary of $274,000 per year. The vote was 6-1, with Coletti dissenting.
Several months later, in January 2022, Harvey filed a complaint with the city alleging that he was being harassed by Coletti. An independent investigator sustained those allegations in a report submitted to the council but not released to the public. (The Weekly obtained an email that included details of the report from an anonymous source.)
The separation agreement includes a provision to release all claims.
Your blatant-bias in favor of "Bully-Boy-Ben" Harvey does not become you, Pam!
Reporter? I think, Not! We Pagrovians finally elected a Council that ended this farce
of a self-serving City Manager.
