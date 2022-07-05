Earlier this year, state Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, rushed a bill through the California legislature in 19 days to create the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District in order to save Watsonville Community Hospital, the closest hospital for over 6,500 North Monterey County residents.
A judge ruled in February that current hospital owner Halsen Healthcare, a private company that filed bankruptcy on Dec. 6, could sell the hospital to the newly formed district with a deadline of August to raise $61.7 million for the purchase price.
On June 30, Laird’s office announced that the senator and Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, secured a combined $25 million in the 2022-23 state budget toward the purchase of the hospital.
Combining the state money with the district's fundraising efforts puts the current total raised at $49 million, with only about a month to go before the court-ordered deadline. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in February to provide $3 million in funds.
Today Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 969, authored by Laird as a follow up to the bill passed earlier this year, that will provide additional oversight by Santa Cruz County officials to the district during its initial years. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. The bill received unanimous approval in both houses of the Legislature.
“The residents of Pajaro Valley and their loved ones deserve continued assurance that their access to vital services, and the jobs of those who work to keep them healthy, are here to stay,” Laird said in a press release.
