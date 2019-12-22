There are a plethora of toy and can food drives, but there is always a little room for one more good deed, that is, if you are a Salinas High student. Before breaking for the winter holidays, the Salinas High School Mountain Bike team decided a good deed had to be done. On Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, the team took the streets to deliver blankets and backpacks to the Salinas Warming Shelter.
The items were part of donation drive that was led by the Salinas High School student body and campus clubs, including AVID, Rotary Interact, and FAST, as well as winter sports programs and counselors.
Donning their uniforms the Salinas High Mountain bike team filled their baskets with the donated items, rode down Main Street. They all safely arrived at the warming shelter on West Alisal Street.
