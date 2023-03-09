As another atmospheric river flows over the Central Coast—Thursday night is predicted to pack the biggest wallop—the county is urging residents, particularly those who live near burn scars, rivers or other flood-prone areas to protect their homes with sandbags, as well as sign up for emergency notifications.
And as of 1:30pm, the county issued evacuation warnings for several areas around the county, including near the Big Sur and Carmel rivers, Arroyo Seco, Bolsa Knolls and the Pajaro community. The evacuation map can be found here.
Sandbags can be found at various locations throughout the county, and the county published a list of places it's providing them, many of which are unincorporated areas. It also published a list of locations where one can just pick up sand.
One can sign up for emergency notifications here.
An impact report the National Weather Service put out yesterday evening, March 8, states that parts of Monterey County will face "extreme" flooding risk—the second highest classification for NWS—later today and tomorrow, as well as high winds.
Rain is predicted to continue through at least next Wednesday, March 15, and NWS projects a "moderate" flood risk—the second-highest level of risk after extreme—on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
Earlier this week, the county urged Big Sur residents to stock up with two weeks of supplies in case the storm causes major road closures.
New Excessive Rainfall Outlook for tomorrow. Central Coast has been updated to high risk for flooding. Last time the Bay Area and Central Coast was in a "high risk" was 2010. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CI238KspXR— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023
