Whether your candidates or ballot measures won on Nov. 3, here’s a victory for democracy and the system overall: In Monterey County, 80.21 percent of registered voters cast their ballots in this election, and there are 206,917 registered voters, a record high.
That’s according to the official results, certified on Nov. 24 by the Monterey County Elections Department. The turnout reflects an unprecedented rate of voting by mail—74.71 percent—in this pandemic year, in which all registered voters in California received absentee ballots.
“I am very proud that voters in Monterey County heard the message to vote by mail and vote early in order to avoid crowding the polling places on Election Day,” Registrar of Voters Claudio Valenzuela said in a statement.
County elections officials also operated a record high number of polling places, 85. “It was good preparedness, planning and truly a team effort that made it possible to conduct a successful election in the middle of a global pandemic,” Valenzuela added.
The California Secretary of State has until Dec. 11 to certify the results for California.
