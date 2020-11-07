There’s more to Election Day than candidates. There are human beings behind all those glossy mailers and stump speeches. The Weekly has made a tradition of asking about some of that behind-the-scenes work of campaigning, getting to know the candidates beyond their talking points. Here’s what a selection of them, both winners and losers, had to say.
Kimbley Craig, who was elected as mayor of Salinas
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I do my best to clear my schedule. Take time off work.
What are you stress eating?
Today, I opened a bag of Halloween candy.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter?
A Salinas business owner took me around for nine hours to meet about 20 small business owners in one day.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Six hours.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I was very comfortable with having a social media presence.
In previous elections, there were several candidates forums. This year, that wasn't really prominent. It was a disservice to the voters.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: The overwhelming support I received right out the gate.
Lowlight: My mother passed away 10 days ago. I’m on the 24the mile of the marathon [speaking hours before polls close] and I have to keep running, because my mom would want that.
Chris Barrera, who ran and lost for mayor of Salinas
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
No, it’s just like any other day.
What are you stress eating?
Oh, no! (Laughs.) I’m actually starting to work out.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter?
This gentleman told me to get out of his property. Once we talked about my stances, he said he’s going to vote for me.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Two hours—I couldn't go to sleep.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I like to see everybody’s reactions. I don’t really like the lack of face-to-face, the personal relationship type of feel.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: When I knock on the door and I have a mask on and they know who I am.
Lowlight: When people can get a little mean. I have feelings too.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Clean up my house and hopefully watch some football games.
Dave Potter, reelected as mayor of Carmel
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I always go to lunch with my wife, Janine (Chicourrat).
What are you stress eating?
I've been hitting the trail mix kind of hard. I’ve been enjoying the kind with the nuts and M&Ms.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter? Most surprising?
During the Trump parade through Carmel there was an 80-something-year-old man driving a Prius trapped in the parade. I was at the corner of Casanova and Ocean, I could tell he was afraid so I dashed out and said, “You can get out of this line.” He said, “Mayor Potter, you have my vote.” I didn’t even think he knew who I was.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Nine. I slept in in the morning for my birthday. [Potter’s birthday is Nov. 3.]
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
The virtual campaigning deprives the public of a lot of input. It depersonalizes the campaign.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight was hearing how appreciative people are for what we did as a council. The
lowlight was the lack of ability to connect with the public.
What are you doing this weekend to relax? Is your plan different whether you win or lose?
Whether I win or lose, I’m taking tomorrow off.
Chaps Poduri, who was elected to Pacific Grove City Council
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
This is my first time running. I think I am going to develop a superstition/ritual after (the election)!
What are you stress eating?
Three kids equals three times the Halloween candy. Loads of their chocolate is what it is, but don’t tell them why their candy is missing.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter? Most surprising?
I stopped by an apartment to talk to a woman, and her 8- or 9-year-old son started the conversation. His first question: What are my principles? Kudos to the little dude, he knows what he wants, and who he wants to elect.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Sleep, what sleep?
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
The fact that I can effectively plan and execute a campaign even in the middle of the night. On the flip-side I can’t gauge reactions completely and the interactive element is really limited.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
I think what will stick with me is me coming back from canvassing one day and my 8-year-old daughter letting me know that she checked the mailbox, she noticed a campaign mailer from one of the other council candidates and she immediately tossed that mailer in the recycle bin because, you know, Daddy needs to win.
What are you doing this weekend to relax? Is your plan different whether you win or lose?
Regardless of the outcome, this weekend is dedicated to all my supporters, I intend to write to each of them personally.
Alison Kerr, mayor of Del Rey Oaks who was reelected
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
No, nothing.
What are you stress eating?
I just got home after being at work and I have a Zoom gathering at 8. I knew I needed to eat dinner before that. So I’m not stress eating today, anyway. I’ve been pandemic stress eating—it feels like the “freshman 10”—Safeway Snickerdoodles. They’re fabulous.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
I love my sleep; it was eight or nine hours.
I have been strangely really calm the last five days. I dropped my ballot off about half-an-hour ago. I’m not anxious, I’m excited to see the results.
At some point, it’s like a wedding. You spend months and months and months and lots of money preparing for this very special event, and then it’s there and you’ve done the work and it’s going to be how it’s going to be. That doesn’t mean I’m not biting my nails looking at Florida and Georgia. Del Rey Oaks residents are kind and thoughtful and what they want they’ll get.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a vote on the campaign trail?
I’m still surprised when people know who I am when I call. A lot of people are cooking, I would call and we would just chat about life and how crazy this pandemic is.
I didn’t get hit with anything strange politically. It was all really a more personal connection, and that’s the best part of my job as mayor.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I missed having conversations at the front door. But I made a whole lot of phone calls. People have more time, people are home. I would have really long conversations. So I was missing the personal interaction, but I got it in a different way.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
My highlight is watching Kim Shirley and Gary Kreeger raise their hands and put their hats in the ring.
What are you doing this weekend to relax, whether you win or lose?
It’s not only if I win. In Del Rey Oaks, we have the possibility of shifting our governance to being progressive, and so if the three of us win, I will be putting together a plan for what we’re going to do the next few years. If one of us doesn't win, I’m going to put together a different plan.
This would be a historic win for Del Rey Oaks. Our city government has always been conservative.
I’m going to drive around Thursday or Friday with thank you’s to donors and my main supporters. But two years goes by so fast—I want to put together a plan so we can start off immediately.
Schileen Potter, who ran and lost for the Hartnell Community College Board of Trustees
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
No, I spent the day up at our cabin [in the Sierra foothills near Oakhurst] and didn’t do much.
What are you stress eating?
Chips, any kind. We have a mutli-pack.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Probably six, I was wide awake at 6am. I’m normally up at 7:15.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a vote on the campaign trail?
I got a lot of positive feedback about being a veteran. A lot of people don’t think of women being veterans. And I’m Asian, so that makes it a double whammy.
People were thankful that I’d served my country [for six years in the Army, including being stationed at Fort Ord].
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
It was easier to manage with having a full-time job as well, doing interviews—it was more convenient not to run all over town.
I didn’t like that we couldn’t really talk to people when we were canvassing and putting out our door flyers. It just felt really distant.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Getting the endorsements that I got. I’m not a very known person in Salinas, and a lot of people reached out and endorsed me that I didn’t know; they read about me and learned about me and endorsed me. That would be definitely the highlight.
The low point was that my challenger did fling some mud at me in the beginning. He did make some comments that were not very politically correct, and posted on social media.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
If it turns out well, we will [come home to Salinas] and do a big thank you party to everybody that helped, socially distanced. We have a huge backyard.
If not, we’ll just be up at our cabin, working and relaxing.
Nick Smith, who was reelected to his seat on the Pacific Grove City Council
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
Getting together with friends and family.
What are you stress eating?
Snickers, 100 percent.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter? Most surprising?
I didn't have as much interaction with voters this election season due to Covid. It was probably my favorite part of the first campaign, so it was a bummer.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
About six.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I didn't like much about virtual campaigning. I am a people person and like being around people off the Zoom platform.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlights were earning some great endorsements (including the Weekly) and having repeat supporters.
What are you doing this weekend to relax? Is your plan different whether you win or lose?
Win or lose, I'll be hanging out with my Mom and my three girls Avery, Harper and Kendall. Probably a couple of movies and popcorn, probably some park time, and hopefully some down time.
Karen Ferlito, who won a seat on Carmel City Council
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I don’t think I have an Election Day ritual other than I try to put out good vibes for whomever I’m supporting. [She normally travels to other states to help campaign last-minute for national candidates.] Today I went on a walk in my community to remind myself why I commit.
What are you stress eating?
Mashed potatoes with butter, salt and pepper and a little creme fraiche. Probably if I had mac and cheese, I'd be eating that.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter? Most surprising?
I had a little driveway democracy meet-up with some neighbors at a friend’s home. Before I had barely gotten out of the car someone said I don’t like pine trees. I want to take them all down.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
About six.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I didn’t really like much of it because I do like to interact with people directly.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight is I respect that (other candidates) put themselves out there. When people are willing to step up, even when I disagree with them, I have to respect that.
The lowlight was with Covid distancing, not being able to do as much in person. I was missing all the coffees and teas that normally take place.
What are you doing this weekend to relax? Is your plan different whether you win or lose?
With shelter-in-place, we’ll do what we have been doing: We will go out to dinner which consists of going out on our deck and having Monterey Bay salmon. We walk literally every day, that is our enjoyment.
Zoë Carter, who ran and lost for Monterey City Council
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
This is my first election. I don’t have a ritual.
What are you stress eating?
Gluten-free brownies. What else? I would also say any kind of gluten-free pizza.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Last night? Eight. Tonight? I probably won’t sleep tonight.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a vote on the campaign trail?
I would say the most interesting was when I had a discussion with a voter about sea-level rise.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I don’t know if this was virtual campaigning specifically, but on my Facebook page, I have this photo where I’m on top of the fire ladder truck. It was a really cool experience back in February, I was just learning about the issues that the city was facing and I spent the entire day with the department. It was really special. Like, who gets to do a ridealong with the fire department these days?
The worst thing is obvious. You don’t get the opportunity to knock on as many doors as you want and when you’re Zooming, it’s just not the same.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight was a little girl chasing me down for some literature and she looks up at me and says, “I hope you win!” That was a really cool moment. Everyone was generally encouraging and positive.
It was generally all positive.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Thursday one of my best friends and I are getting massages. This weekend, I’ll spend time with my family.
Bobby Richards, was was reelected to his Carmel City Council seat
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I go for a jog.
What are you stress eating?
Tortilla chips and salsa. I found this killer salsa from Whole Foods. It’s really spicy. I love it.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter? Most surprising?
I had somebody accuse me of shutting the Post Office early and the other was they accused me of being responsible for making people wear masks.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Four. Not many.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I hated that we could not have the fun part of the campaign, the parties and the coming together as a city and socializing and talking with constituents one on one. What I liked was my computer skills got better and the lack of waste [brochures and campaign tchotchkes]. There wasn’t a chance to give it out.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
For sure my highlight was getting so much support from the respected elders of Carmel [former mayors].
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I am taking a road trip, win or lose, to visit family.
Judy Refuerzo, who lost in her bid for Carmel mayor
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
This is my first election, so I don’t have any.
What are you stress eating?
I don’t stress eat, I have a pretty healthy diet but I have let myself have sourdough bread since I’ve been campaigning.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter?
I met Carolina Bayne’s [a longtime Carmelite and nurse at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula who passed away earlier this year at the age of 92] son and granddaughter, when I was knocking on doors. They both live in different areas of Carmel-by-the-Sea. I was so excited—she was my hero!
How many hours did you sleep last night?
I slept like a baby for the first time last night. I’ve done everything that I can do and the outcome will be what it’s meant to be.
What did you like about virtual campaigning? What did you hate?
I campaigned normally. I knocked on doors and stood in front of the Post Office. But it was nice doing the forums from home. (I hated) not being able to gather in groups.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Getting to meet all the residents, hear their concerns and check out their beautiful yards.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Taking the dogs to the beach Saturday and Sunday morning, and just hanging out. Maybe have a nice brunch somewhere. That’s what we do every weekend.
