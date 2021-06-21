Monterey County's first major wildfire of 2021, the Willow Fire, continued to spread over the weekend with no containment as crews battled a heatwave, gusting winds and dry atmosphere. Between 5pm Friday, June 18 and a Monday morning update from the U.S. Forest Service, the Willow Fire has more than doubled in size, from 1,000 acres to 2,392 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service reported Monday, June 21 that the fire remains zero-percent contained and 451 crew members are currently working on the fire.
Evacuations orders remain in effect for the area along Tassajara Road between China Camp Campground and the Tassajara Zen Center, as well as all areas of Arroyo Seco Road west of Woodtick Canyon, including the Arroyo Seco Campground, Rocky Creek Road and Camp Cawatre.
According to the Forest Service, 100 homes and 25 commercial buildings are under threat. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Forest Service reports the hot weather and high wind over the weekend helped fan the flames, and sent a visible smoke plume moving northward. But cooler temperatures, lighter wind and lower humidity could help the crews as they prepare for structure defense at the Tassajara Zen Center and the Arroyo Seco Campground.
