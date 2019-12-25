Maybe you've read the news about newsrooms in which reporters stare at screens to watch analytics come in throughout the day, with incentives for reporters whose stories get the most hits—and penalties for those whose stories get the least. (We've been led to believe this is largely responsible for the rise of cat videos on the internet.) The Weekly isn't that kind of newsroom, but it's still fun to look back at the year and see which stories you, our readers, clicked on the most. Here are the top 19 most-read of 2019.
- Northern California’s most notorious prison and street gang has infiltrated a Salinas nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing community leaders.
- Young father of two shot and killed in Seaside on Tuesday, prompting school lockdowns.
- Six households at Del Monte Manor to get evicted over rap music video.
- Salinas renews its agreement with 'Live PD', but many take issue with how the cop-centric reality TV show portrays the city to the world.
- Atmospheric river hits Monterey County with gusto, leading to closures throughout region.
- Salinas doctor whose son was at center of infamous murder case is indicted on federal drug charges.
- Salinas police release video they say shows a community leader threatening the life of a gang member during a murder trial.
- Tacos 101: The best tacos off Highway 101 in Monterey County.
- The Esselen of Big Sur are landless no more, thanks to a $4.5 million state grant.
- Coach, consultant and former school board member John Fickas arrested on rape charges
- How hackers, missing cash and other worries have plagued Laguna Seca.
- Cannery Row Brewing Company shuts down amid cash flow challenges.
- Carmel public works director placed on administrative leave after epic fail at working with a member of the public.
- You've been warned: US Open traffic will be brutal, and Caltrans recommends avoiding Highway 1.
- Julie Packard reflects on 35 years of running the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and on what makes nonprofits work.
- Monterey Bay fishermen catch salmon as far away as Alaska. A proposed copper mine there poses a local threat.
- Missing money leads to a criminal investigation into a nonprofit leader.
- Live PD declares Salinas too boring, opts to leave town.
- The EEOC sues Carmel restaurant owners for allegedly permitting sexual harassment.
