A zip code in East Salinas—93905, which encompasses the Alisal neighborhood—is now reporting that 100 percent of its population aged 5 and over has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The zip code is the fourth in the county to reach this milestone—the first came in July 2021 when the small Aromas zip code 95004 got to that number. Now, there is a second zip code in North County (95039) and one in South County (93926) reporting a 100-percent vaccination rate. But 93905 is by far the largest region to get there—with over 54,000 residents, that zip code accounts for 13 percent of the total population of Monterey County.
The county’s data doesn’t reveal whether all the people in these zip codes are fully vaccinated, just that they’ve received at least one dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine like the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Still, it’s an impressive feat anywhere, and especially for a region of the county that was incredibly hard-hit by Covid. Salinas accounts for 43.8 percent of all county Covid cases.
Now Salinas leads the county in its vaccination rate—96 percent of the population of Salinas (ages 5 and over) has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. County-wide, the vaccination rate is currently 83 percent.
There are two free, walk-in Covid vaccination and testing clinics happening in Salinas this week—one on Friday, Feb. 25 at Hartnell College and another on Saturday, Feb. 26 Virginia Rocca Barton School, 680 Las Casitas Drive.
