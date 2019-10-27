Pacific Gas and Electric's public safety power shutoffs—planned blackouts during hot, windy conditions—have come to Monterey County.
Areas of North and South County have been without power since about 10pm Saturday. PG&E expects to re-energize power lines starting Monday, Oct. 28, at 8am, but county officials are advising that it might take up to two days for power to customers to be restored after that point.
About 6,000 customers in South County, from Chualar and Soledad, are affected; about 400 customers in North Monterey County are affected, according to PG&E's latest maps. (You can check, based on your address, on PG&E's website here.)
While the outages continue, several venues are serving as places to power up devices, cool off in air conditioning and get bottled water (especially important for residents who rely on well water and whose pumps are turned off).
- Greenfield Community Center, 1351 Oak Ave., Greenfield (hours pending; this center is operated by PG&E)
- South County YMCA, 560 Walker Drive, Soledad (Open 24 hours until power is restored; operated by the city of Soledad)
- Gonzales Fire House, 325 Center St., Gonzales (Open 7am-6pm, until power is restored; operated by the city of Gonzales)
