Formal and informal child care providers can now register to receive Covid-19 vaccinations in Monterey County, says Francine Rodd, executive director of First 5 Monterey County.
Informal child care providers can be family members, neighbors or friends that take care of working parents’ children. “It’s becoming more important to make sure that people who are caring for other children are vaccinated," she says.
The clinics for child care providers are a collaborative effort among local organizations such as First 5 Monterey County, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, Bright Beginnings; Natividad Medical Center, local politicians and school districts.
There are currently three clinics scheduled: Salinas on March 31 and April 17; Greenfield on April 24.
More information or making an appointment are available by calling the following numbers:
Mexican American Opportunity Foundation: Recursos y Referencias/Resource & Referral, 757-0775 - English y Español
Comienzos Brillantes/Bright Beginnings: 204-8076 - English y Español; 204-2251 - English only
Each clinic will have 400 vaccines available and are by appointment only. Once all the spots of one clinic are filled they will open appointments for the next one. “We want to make sure all the vaccines are maximized.” Rodd says.
