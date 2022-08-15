It was a tragically busy weekend for California Highway Patrol officers in Monterey County, who responded to three fatal collisions. Another collision in San Benito County left four members of a Carmel Valley family dead.
On Saturday night, Aug. 13, at about 6:10pm, Daniel John Wetle was driving a BMW westbound, toward the Monterey Peninsula, on Highway 68 near Spreckels Boulevard. CHP investigators report Wetle swerved into the facing lane, colliding with a Toyota Camry. The driver of a third vehicle, a Nissan Pathfinder occupied by five people, slammed on the brakes and swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision but was struck from debris from the other two vehicles involved in the head-on crash.
The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, and their one passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment. The five passengers of the Pathfinder were uninjured. The driver of the BMW, Wetle, sustained minor injuries.
He was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, and booked into Monterey County Jail.
Wetle was arrested on separate felony charges in March, when Marina Police responded to a report of a reckless vehicle on California Avenue, and allegedly found an illegal ghost gun in Wetle's car; police said a subsequent search warrant served on his home revealed cocaine, pills, other narcotics and a host of guns. (Wetle's attorney in that case was not immediately available for comment.)
He was charged in that case on April 1. On Aug. 9, his wife filed court papers for a legal separation. Then on Aug. 13, he was arrested in this fatal collision.
In a separate incident around on Sunday, Aug. 16, a Honda Accord hit a pedestrian on Highway 1 near Moss Landing. The driver, a man from Aptos, stopped to check on the victim and attempted to alert oncoming vehicles, according to CHP. At least two other vehicles also hit the pedestrian and did not stop. The person was deceased at the scene; their identity has not yet been publicly released, pending notification of their family. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected in this case.
Then around 4am on Monday morning, Aug. 15, CHP responded to a solo vehicle rollover in the median on Highway 1 near Lightfighter Drive. The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, the only occupant, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. He was an 18-year-old man from Seaside. CHP reports that based on its initial investigation, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to negotiate a curve in the highway. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved.
A collision in San Benito County on Sunday, Aug. 14, killed four members of a local family. Lucy, Leigh and Ben Biakanja were all enrolled in Carmel Middle School and had attended Tularcitos before joining CMS. All three siblings and their mother, the driver, died in the crash.
CMS Principal Dan Morgan sent out a letter on Monday to CMS families. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Morgan wrote. "We shared this information with our CMS staff and then students in their classrooms. Mental health professionals recommend providing as much of a normal routine as possible when children receive this type of traumatic news."
CHP reports the family was traveling in a Tesla, and shortly after 8pm, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 156.
