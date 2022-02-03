Tom Hoge rode a string of birdies to take the lead after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.
On a day when unusual calm and sunshine prevailed, golfers faced only the challenges presented by pin location and course design. Among the leaders, birdies rained and bogeys were few.
“Pebble Beach and perfect weather is about as good as it gets,” Hoge told reporters after wrapping up his round.
He finished with a 9-under 63 on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, a stroke ahead of Seamus Powell, who played Spyglass Hill. Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are in a tie for third at 7-under, with Blixt completing a round of 64 at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Smotherman firing a 65 at Pebble Beach.
Hoge’s day began on the 10th with a pair of birdies. But it was after the turn when he 3-putted hole no. 2 for par that things turned in his favor. Missing an easy birdie putt, he said, “got me a little fired up there going into the third hole.”
He reeled off a string of six consecutive birdies, a personal record. Hoge finished a bogey-free round with a par on nine.
Powell sank four birdies in a row to complete his round, part of a scorecard that included 8 birdies and no bogeys. His was the lowest round at Spyglass in five years. Blixt had one on the plus side, but also fired eight birdies.
Smotherman’s round was wild, but it worked out. He compensated for a pair of bogeys with two eagles, sinking a 33-footer on the final hole.
But weather was the topic of conversation on Thursday.
“The condition of the golf courses are much better than usual this week,” said Patrick Cantlay, who played the Country Club course and finished in a tie for fifth with Andrew Putnam at 6-under. “I mean, this is the fastest I’ve seen these greens by two feet.”
Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald lead on the Pro-Am team board. They recorded an 11-under 60 at MPCC. Ben Kohls and cruise line executive Orlando Ashford are second after carding a 10-under at Pebble Beach.
Among the celebrities, Michael Peña sits in third, Don Cheadle is in a tie for 17th, boxer Canelo Álvarez is in a tie for 31st, but that’s only five off the pace.
Mia Hamm is at 5-under and Mookie Betts 3-under.
ScHoolboy Q had a disappointing day after losing his original playing partner—defending champion Daniel Berger—to a back injury. He’s one on the plus side.
Bill Murray was in fine spirits, leading a chorus of “Happy Birthday” to pro Chris Stroud, who turned 40, as they finished a round of 3-over.
Notes
Berger was one of four late changes. He was replaced by Kevin Stadler. Greg Chalmers is in for Will Zalatoris while Richard S. Johnson replaces James Hahn. Both Zalatoris and Hahn tested positive for Covid. John Huh withdrew with no reason given. Tommy Gainey fills his spot.
