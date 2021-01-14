What if a self-driving car could operate with the skill and reflexes of a professional driver? This is the future the Toyota Research Institute, together with Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab, is trying to create.
TRI on Thursday revealed more details about the project, which it will work on at its recently-leased tarmac space at the Marina Municipal Airport.
“Every day, there are deadly vehicle crashes that result from extreme situations where most drivers would need superhuman skills to avoid a collision,” Gill Pratt, TRI CEO and Chief Scientist at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), said in a statement. “Through this project, TRI will learn from some of the most skilled drivers in the world to develop sophisticated control algorithms that amplify human driving abilities and keep people safe.”
Using a Toyota GR Supra car and a team of professional drivers including Toyota Formula Drift driver Ken Gushi, TRI and Stanford will research how the algorithms of Toyota’s self-driving system can be taught the skills that racecar drivers use. TRI researchers will collect data from Gushi's drifts and use that data to improve their self-driving system. The goal, TRI says, is to be able to share the capability broadly within the car manufacturing industry.
TRI has been leasing space on the south tarmac of the Marina airport since July 2020—on Dec. 15 the Marina city council approved a second use permit that will run through June 2021. Per TRI’s request, the location was sought for being relatively close to TRI’s Los Altos headquarters.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TRI is seeking a short-term agreement to conduct autonomous vehicle testing at a site closer to Los Altos so employees conducting the testing may return home versus having to stay away overnight,” the request document reads. “TRI anticipates conducting periodic testing of approximately four to five times a month and for a day or two at a time.”
TRI has agreed to pay the city $400 per day when using the airport site. In addition to Marina, work on this project is happening at the Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, CA.
