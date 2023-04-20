Guided by a keen sense of justice, Michael Stamp was not afraid to stand up to anyone—government or developers or pro sports teams, or the attorneys representing government or attorneys or pro sports teams. In his career as a lawyer, Stamp represented a range of clients in cases ranging from public records to personnel matters to criminal defense; he both sued public agencies and advised public agencies. Through it all, he advocated relentlessly for government transparency.
Stamp died on April 3 at his home in Monterey from a long illness. He was 72.
“Michael had a passion for wanting the public to understand how government worked,” says Monterey attorney Joel Franklin. “He wanted to represent the community's interest in transparency, open government, and preventing government from operating in secrecy.”
Franklin was a law partner with Stamp in the 1990s, and worked with Stamp to create—and then to run, for for over 30 years—the Heisler Moot Court program at Monterey College of Law, designed to share insight about the workings of the legal system with law students and the general public. Stamp was also a well-liked professor at Monterey College of Law, where he shared a passion for constitutional law with his students.
Stamp’s career began when he represented the city of Oakland in an eminent domain case against the Oakland Raiders regarding the city’s intent to take over the stadium after the team announced it would move to Los Angeles. The Raiders fought back in court, and the city prevailed in a State Supreme Court decision in 1982. According to an obituary written by Stamp’s elder son, Trent Stamp, news coverage of the case in the Oakland Tribune described Stamp as “young and hip of hairdo," something that made him laugh.
The Raiders case was originally tried in Monterey County Superior Court, which is the time when Franklin first met Stamp, who later relocated with his family to Carmel Valley. He relied on his knowledge about how government works to later prevail in several landmark cases suing the government, including a case in which developers’ attorneys from the former firm Lombardo & Gilles were shown to be ghostwriting county planning documents. Over years, he followed up to ensure the county complied with the California Public Records Act, and an injunction that had been issued against the county in 2000.
Charles McKee, who retired last year as county administrative officer and before that served as Monterey County counsel, describes Stamp as "a tough yet respectable opponent who forced you to be on top of your game."
Stamp was also active in the realm of land-use decisions and represented Planned Parenthood in its contentious (and ultimately successful) battle to get a use permit to open a health center in Seaside.
“[Stamp] paid attention, very careful attention, to the details,” Franklin says. “There are often thousands and thousands of pages in the administrative record. If someone gave him 10,000 pages of documents—some lawyers might be overwhelmed—but Michael was the kind of lawyer who would read everything and understand it.
“That kind of intensity and granular feel for how the law operates was unique to him. He really understood how the government operates.”
Despite that intensity, his sons Trent and Jake say Stamp was also a devoted father and grandfather, and also a baseball aficionado who volunteered as a Little League coach. He hosted an annual croquet tournament that Jake says became “legendary” among friends.
And he applied the intellect that served him in the courtroom to his personal relationships as well. Jake says he was always willing to listen and give excellent advice: “He is the smartest guy I have ever known. He always could just explain things, and had great insight into how things worked in the world. He was just a very smart guy, who always seemed to have an answer.”
Stamp died with his wife—fellow attorney Molly Erickson, who continues taking on many government public records cases—by his side. In addition to Erickson, he is survived by his two sons, Trent and Jake, and daughters-in-law, Jill Stamp and Logan Fordham; two grandchildren, Hope Stamp and Luke Stamp; and his younger brother Scott and sister-in-law Laurie.
Donations may be made in Stamp’s memory to the newly established Michael W. Stamp Scholarship at Monterey College of Law (at montereylaw.edu/give) or by check, by designating "Michael W. Stamp Scholarship" in the memo line. The scholarship will benefit students with an interest in the issues that Stamp cared about.
Stamp earned various awards for his legal work, according to a family obituary, including the William O. Douglas Award in 2001 from the Sierra Club for outstanding use of the legal process to achieve environmental goals, and the 2014 Ralph B. Atkinson Award from the local chapter of the ACLU for a commitment to protecting civil liberties.
Stamp will be honored on April 27 with a posthumous award from the Monterey College of Law as Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus.
