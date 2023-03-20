As we come to the end of the winter season, reports show this has become one of the rainiest winters the Central Coast has experienced in years. Monterey County can expect another storm to hit this week, starting late Monday night, March 20.
Though forecasts do not predict as much rain as last week’s storm, Monterey County already has saturated soils and the incoming weather could create more landslides and stream flooding.
The storm will continue into Wednesday, March 22. There’s a chance for lingering rain showers Monday evening; on Tuesday there’s expected to be moderate rain and moderate wind gusts.
As the wind picks up, there will be more potential for downed trees, damaged power lines and power outages.
The temperatures are also expected to drop dramatically, with warnings going out for homeless populations.
“Cold mornings next weekend will be dangerous for unsheltered populations or those without adequate heating,” the National Weather Service announced in a statement.
Nighttime and early morning temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s and persist through the weekend.
