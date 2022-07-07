Incumbent Pacific Grove councilmembers Amy Tomlinson and Jenny McAdams both announced last night they will not run for reelection on November 8.
Tomlinson started off the P.G. City Council meeting with her announcement, adding, "if that helps anyone who might be on the fence to know that I will not be running again please throw your name in the hat," she said.
Her reasons for not running after serving since December 2018 were "purely time management with raising a family and taking a little break for the next couple of years."
McAdams immediately followed Tomlinson to say she too was not running again, citing her son entering his senior year at Pacific Grove High School.
They are the only women currently serving on the seven-member council and represent two of three seats up for grabs in November. The third seat is held by Joe Amelio, who followed up Tomlinson and McAdams with a cryptic statement that implied he is running.
"I won't make an announcement," he said with a smile. "You know where I stand." (Amelio did not immediately respond to a voicemail asking for comment.)
Tomlinson over her term has focused on solutions and consensus building. She often gauges the positions of others on council during discussions and suggests compromises.
McAdams has at times been an outspoken member both on the dais and on social media. She occasionally attracted controversy and found herself at odds with her colleagues.
Her interest in the controversy surrounding former Pacific Grove Police officer Michael Gonzalez—who was fired after he posted a racist statement on his Parler social media account—resulted in Gonzalez singling her out in a free speech lawsuit against the city.
Recently McAdams lost in court against Pacific Grove Press managing editor and former P.G. councilmember Dan Miller, after she attempted to get a restraining order against him after he wrote numerous critical columns about her. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Julie Culver denied her request on May 19. Miller countersued and on June 16 Culver ruled McAdams must pay Miller's attorney fees.
Both McAdams and Tomlinson offered to give advice to anyone who might be interested in running and serve as mentors to future councilmembers.
"I know it does seem like a daunting task to run for office but it is worth it and it is an exceptional experience," McAdams said.
Councilmember Chaps Poduri, who was elected in 2020 and has two more years in his term, expressed concern the council was losing its only two female members and encouraged residents, especially women, to run for office. "We need diversity on the council. Please do apply," he said.
The nomination period opens on Monday, July 18 and closes at 5pm, Wednesday, August 17, according to the P.G. Candidates' Handbook.
