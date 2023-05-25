It was a tumultuous day for the Salinas Union High School District community. Thursday, May 25—just one day prior to graduation—two high schools, Everett Alvarez and Salinas High, went into lockdown.
At Everett Alvarez it was due to a fight between a small group students. Campus resource officers and the Salinas Police Department responded to altercation and students who were involved were removed from campus. The lockdown ended at 1:03pm.
Less than 15 minutes later, at 1:15pm, a second campus was ordered into lockdown: Salinas High, where officials say one student injured another student with a weapon. The alleged perpetrator is in Salinas Police custody and the victim was taken to a hospital for medical care. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
In a statement, SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns noted both incidents are unrelated. He said all district schools have safety and lockdown plans, and added that district officials will review those policies.
