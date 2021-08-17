Salinas High School was in lockdown for almost 45 minutes on Monday, Aug. 16 after the school administration received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus.
An administrator called the Salinas Police Department to report it, and as a precaution, the school was put in lockdown.
Officers from Salinas PD and the Probation Department talked with the suspect; then with the help of a police dog that is trained to detect guns, they combed the area and checked the student and determined he did not have any firearms. However, they quickly followed up on a second tip regarding another student, and discovered a gun in his waistband.
In a statement, the Salinas Union High School District notes that no one was injured and the firearm was located quickly after police officers arrived on campus. “We recognize these incidents can be stressful for students and parents,” according to the statement.
Both students, boys ages 17 and 15, were interrogated separately. Salinas Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera says officers determined both students were involved; they were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall. Cabrera says both teenagers are could face charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.