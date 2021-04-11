Two women were killed when their car drove through a gate and fence on Highway 1, plunged into Moss Landing Harbor and landed upside down in the water, and investigators are trying to determine not only why the accident happened, but when.
The Acura was discovered in the harbor about 2:40pm on April 10, but the accident may have occurred the previous day, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. As the tide began to go out, the edge of the rear tire was seen just above the waterline—a dive team from State Parks was called out and found the bodies of the driver and a passenger in the car.
Per the press release, the driver was headed westbound on Dolan Road and appears to have failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Dolan and Highway 1 and drove through the fence west of Highway 1 leading into the harbor. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the CHP release stated.
The CHP has not release the identities of the victims; the Monterey County Coroner’s Office is expected to do so on Monday. But a GoFundMe benefit says the two were cousins, and identifies them as Maria Rodriguez and Esther Espinoza. Both were mothers of young children.
The identities of the women are expected to be released April 12 by the Monterey County Coroner. The passenger was described on the accident report as a 28-year-old woman from Salinas, but no other information about the driver was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.