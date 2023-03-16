Severe damage to PG&E power lines, poles and other equipment are at least partially to blame for the nagging problem of around 3,700 customers without power—mostly in Pebble Beach—as of 3:45pm today, Thursday, March 16.
An area of Pacific Grove that includes Forest Grove Elementary is also included in the outage, as well as a portion of Monterey near Veterans Park.
"What we're really seeing is that there’s been unprecedented damage to the electric system," says Paul Doherty, a PG&E communications representative. The damage includes downed wires, broken cross arms at the tops of polls and poles that themselves are broken, mostly because of a large amount of trees falling onto equipment.
Work in Pebble Beach is also hampered by crews having to access areas that are difficult to reach with trucks, according to Stewart Roth, a PG&E public safety specialist, who was on a Monterey County virtual press briefing today. In some cases workers are hauling in tools and equipment on foot, and digging holes that are eight to 10 feet by hand.
In Pacific Grove there are a couple of neighborhoods that have been out since the second atmospheric river on Tuesday, March 14, less than three days after they were out in the storm that hit March 9 and were out for around 48 hours.
The second outage also impacted Forest Grove Elementary on Congress Avenue and the stadium at Pacific Grove High School. The rest of the high school has had power since last weekend.
A PG&E representative told P.G. City Manager Ben Harvey that the outages in his city are due to a wire down in one area and a broken pole in another. PG&E is replacing a 45-foot pole with two 8-foot cross arms, three insulators, two overhead conductors and 10 spans of wire, she said.
She explained that PG&E had to first send out crews to make sure the lines were not energized so that tree crews could clear out downed trees. That allowed others to assess the repair situation and take an inventory of what was needed for repairs. Finally repair crews were able to begin the work.
The company's outage map shows that some areas in P.G. and Pebble Beach have estimated times of restoration at either 8pm or 10pm tonight.
