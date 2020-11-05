school funding

Schools like MPUSD's Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts, are funded mostly by average daily attendance and local property taxes. As of Nov. 5, Monterey County was for Prop. 15, which would increase funding to public schools by taxing commercial properties at their current market value. But overall, the proposition is losing statewide. 

 Parker Seibold

Though most of nation is glued to their screens vigilantly watching the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, there is a lot at stake beyond who will lead U.S. for the next four years. In California, the ballot included a dozen proposition on  everything from adjusting property taxes for businesses to whether or not 17-year-olds could vote in some elections and rent control to employment status for Uber and Lyft drivers. 

Monterey County and the rest of California are still processing ballots, but the numbers as of Thursday, Nov. 5, two days after Election Day, are likely to hold up with big divides on yes/no votes.

Monterey County voters more or less voted with the state overall, such as delivering a definitive no on Prop. 21, which would have expanded local governments' authority on rent control.

One some propositions—such as Prop. 15, which would have tax commercial properties at the current market value—Monterey County broke away. Locals voted yes on Prop. 15 while the state overall voted no, based on early returns.

Here are where local and state votes stand currently.

Prop. 14 | Bonds to continue stem cell research

Monterey County: 56.17 percent yes, 43.83 percent no;  total votes: 114,094

State: 51.1 percent yes, 48.9 percent no

Prop. 15 | Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services

Monterey County: 51.01 percent yes, 48.99 percent no; total votes: 115,333

State: 48.3 percent yes,  51.7 percent no

Prop. 16 | Affirmative Action in Government Decisions

Monterey County: 45.9 percent yes, 54.10 percent no; total votes: 114,153

State: 44 percent yes, 56 percent no

Prop. 17 - Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term

Monterey County: 63.25 yes, 36.75 percent no; total votes: 115,169

State: 59.1 percent yes, 40.9 percent no

Prop. 18 - 17-year-old Voting Rights

Monterey County: 46.39 percent yes, 53.61 percent no; total votes: 115,943

State: 44.9 percent yes, 55.1 percent no

Prop. 19 | Changes Certain Property Tax Rules

Monterey County: 57.35 percent yes, 42.65 percent no; total votes: 113,876

State: 51.5 percent yes, 48.5 percent no

Prop. 20 | Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses

Monterey County: 32.47 percent yes, 67.53 percent no; total votes: 113,386

State: 37.7 percent yes, 62.3 percent no

Prop. 21 | Expands Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control

Monterey County: 42.33 percent yes, 57.67 percent no; total votes: 114,370

State: 40.3 percent yes, 59.7 percent no

Prop. 22 | App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits

Monterey County: 55.54 percent yes, 44.46 percent no; total votes: 114,748

State: 58.4 percent yes, 41.6 percent no

Prop. 23 | State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics

Monterey County: 40.33 percent yes, 59.67 percent no; total votes: 114,680

State: 36 percent yes, 64 percent no

Prop. 24 | Amends Consumer Privacy Laws

Monterey County: 61.63 percent yes; 38.37 percent no; total votes: 111,524

State: 56.1 percent yes, 43.9 percent no 

Prop. 25 | Eliminates Cash Bail System

Monterey County: 49.32 percent yes; 50.68 percent no; total votes: 111,149

State: 44.6 percent yes, 55.4 percent no

Tags

Marielle Argueza is a staff writer and calendar editor for the Weekly. She covers education, immigration and culture. Additionally, she covers the areas of Marina and South County. She occasionally writes about food and runs the internship program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.