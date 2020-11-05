Though most of nation is glued to their screens vigilantly watching the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, there is a lot at stake beyond who will lead U.S. for the next four years. In California, the ballot included a dozen proposition on everything from adjusting property taxes for businesses to whether or not 17-year-olds could vote in some elections and rent control to employment status for Uber and Lyft drivers.
Monterey County and the rest of California are still processing ballots, but the numbers as of Thursday, Nov. 5, two days after Election Day, are likely to hold up with big divides on yes/no votes.
Monterey County voters more or less voted with the state overall, such as delivering a definitive no on Prop. 21, which would have expanded local governments' authority on rent control.
One some propositions—such as Prop. 15, which would have tax commercial properties at the current market value—Monterey County broke away. Locals voted yes on Prop. 15 while the state overall voted no, based on early returns.
Here are where local and state votes stand currently.
Prop. 14 | Bonds to continue stem cell research
Monterey County: 56.17 percent yes, 43.83 percent no; total votes: 114,094
State: 51.1 percent yes, 48.9 percent no
Prop. 15 | Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services
Monterey County: 51.01 percent yes, 48.99 percent no; total votes: 115,333
State: 48.3 percent yes, 51.7 percent no
Prop. 16 | Affirmative Action in Government Decisions
Monterey County: 45.9 percent yes, 54.10 percent no; total votes: 114,153
State: 44 percent yes, 56 percent no
Prop. 17 - Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term
Monterey County: 63.25 yes, 36.75 percent no; total votes: 115,169
State: 59.1 percent yes, 40.9 percent no
Prop. 18 - 17-year-old Voting Rights
Monterey County: 46.39 percent yes, 53.61 percent no; total votes: 115,943
State: 44.9 percent yes, 55.1 percent no
Prop. 19 | Changes Certain Property Tax Rules
Monterey County: 57.35 percent yes, 42.65 percent no; total votes: 113,876
State: 51.5 percent yes, 48.5 percent no
Prop. 20 | Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses
Monterey County: 32.47 percent yes, 67.53 percent no; total votes: 113,386
State: 37.7 percent yes, 62.3 percent no
Prop. 21 | Expands Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control
Monterey County: 42.33 percent yes, 57.67 percent no; total votes: 114,370
State: 40.3 percent yes, 59.7 percent no
Prop. 22 | App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits
Monterey County: 55.54 percent yes, 44.46 percent no; total votes: 114,748
State: 58.4 percent yes, 41.6 percent no
Prop. 23 | State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics
Monterey County: 40.33 percent yes, 59.67 percent no; total votes: 114,680
State: 36 percent yes, 64 percent no
Prop. 24 | Amends Consumer Privacy Laws
Monterey County: 61.63 percent yes; 38.37 percent no; total votes: 111,524
State: 56.1 percent yes, 43.9 percent no
Prop. 25 | Eliminates Cash Bail System
Monterey County: 49.32 percent yes; 50.68 percent no; total votes: 111,149
State: 44.6 percent yes, 55.4 percent no
