It got real in the Safeway parking lot.
On Thursday morning, March 23, a sinkhole opened in the parking lot of the Del Rey Oaks Safeway, and Del Rey Oaks called in Monterey Peninsula Engineering to conduct emergency repair work.
The sinkhole was not that large—parts of the concrete were caving in around a storm drain—but MPE workers have cut it open to repair a drainage line connecting to a manhole. Which drainage line is not yet clear, Del Rey Oaks City Manager John Guertin says, because Seaside and Monterey also have lines that connect to it.
Which raises an interesting conundrum: The border of Seaside, Monterey and Del Rey Oaks all converge in the parking lot, so if there was a leak in a pipe owned by Seaside or Monterey, who pays for the repair work?
Right now that's not clear. Guertin says he's heard there was an memorandum of understanding between the three cities when the Safeway was built, but he can't find it. Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar says he's not aware of an MOU, nor is Seaside City Attorney Sheri Damon.
Guertin also believes the sinkhole might be in Seaside's borders, but Uslar is confident it's in Del Rey Oaks.
In any case, Guertin says he thinks the sinkhole is storm-related. He told the Weekly this afternoon that it would be fixed by tomorrow morning, but he texted this evening to say, "The sinkhole is bigger than we thought," and that it won't be paved over until Monday.
He says a longer term fix will be conducted sometime in the late summer or early fall.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include recent comments by Del Rey Oaks City Manager John Guertin.
