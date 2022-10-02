A vehicle collision resulting in a downed power line was called into emergency officials at 2:18pm on Sunday, Oct. 2, and within an hour firefighters were working to contain a three-acre fire and had ordered evacuations of the area, impacting about 45 households.
The Aguajito Fire started burning in a forested area on Aguajito Road across from Gentry Hill Road, to the north of Jacks Peak. Gentry Hill Road remains under evacuation orders overnight, but by 5:10pm, evacuation orders had lifted for the rest of the evacuated Jacks Peak neighborhood to the west.
Cal Fire is the lead agency battling the fire, and Battallion Chief Josh Silveira says that as of 6pm, the fire is 35-percent contained at four acres. Firefighters continue working from the ground and from the air to contain the blaze.
Winds are light, which is good news for firefighters as the marine layer starts coming in toward evening, increasing humidity. "There is a little breeze with 1- to 2 mph winds," Silveira says. Wind direction is not consistent.
Silveira describes the area as "typical Monterey Pine forest with heavy duff, which is years and years of small branches and needles that litter the forest floor. There are also dead and downed trees that are currently burning, and that's why our suppression efforts are kind of slow-going—we have to be methodical about constructing our control lines, down to bare soil."
The driver of the RAV4 that hit the power pole starting the fire was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Natividad for medical attention. Information on the driver's condition and suspected causes of the crash was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.