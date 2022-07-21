Firefighters are battling two vegetation fires that began Thursday afternoon, July 21, on mining company Graniterock's quarry property near the Monterey-San Benito County border.
The two separate fires began around 3:20pm about a quarter-mile apart from each other, and collectively are being called the Anzar Fire.
By 5pm, firefighters had contained one of the fires at about 50 acres and are still working to eliminate hot spots, what is known as “mopping up.” The other fire is at 120 acres and 25-percent contained as of 8pm Thursday.
With 80-degree weather and 17mph winds, Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit Chief George Nuñez says there is concern about the fire jumping. “With that kind of wind we need to keep it from spotting—we need to build a box around it so we can keep it from spreading,” he says. “We are chasing it right now.”
The goal is to keep the fire south of Highway 129 and west of Highway 101.
The fires are about two miles from the community of Aromas. San Benito County officials have ordered evacuations of homes along School Road and Anzar Road to the east of the fire (and just west of Highway 101), with a rendezvous planned for Anzar High School, located at 2000 San Juan Highway.
Nuñez says unless there is a dramatic shift in wind direction, he does not expect evacuations in Monterey County.
“We are just concerned about the folks near that fire, that they’re getting out safely,” says Graniterock Director of Marketing and Community Involvement Keith Severson. “Our friends and neighbors and our Graniterock people are in some of those homes.”
Graniterock’s operations were not disrupted today, Severson says—the fires began on the back side of the property.
Cal Fire is the lead agency fighting the fire. There are currently 15 engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, three hand crews, three bulldozers and two additional strike teams of 10 engines each assigned to the Anzar Fire.
There is no official word on the cause of the two fires, or whether the cause of each is the same. Cal Fire investigators, including arson investigators, are on the scene.
Severson says Graniterock will cooperate with Cal Fire in its investigation as to the cause.
