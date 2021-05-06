As the U.S. appears to be reaching the limit on adults and older teens who want a Covid-19 vaccine, officials are seeking ways to encourage those who've been on the fence.
Montage Health announced two weeks ago it was taking walk-ins at its clinic in Marina. This week it announced more vaccination clinics in Marina, plus mobile walk-in clinics done in partnership with the Seaside Fire Department and the city of Seaside. For mobile clinics call 831-899-6822 for questions.)
There's a mobile clinic today from 2-7pm, offering Pfizer vaccines to those age 16 and older in Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside.
On Saturday the mobile clinic will be from 10am-2pm at the Boys & Girls Club, 1332 La Salle Ave., Seaside. That clinic will also be offering the Pfizer vaccine.
There's another clinic today being hosted by the Monterey Fire Department offering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That clinic is from 1-7pm at the Monterey Conference Center. Registration is available online at caprepmod.org. (Make sure to scroll down the list to see available appointments.) As of 10am this morning there were still appointments available.
In addition, the Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association is offering curbside vaccinations of either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson from 3-6pm today at its Ryan Ranch location. This clinic is for ages 18 and up. Online registration is required. Click here to register.
The VNA is also providing vaccinations to homebound seniors. Call 831-648-3777 to make an appointment.
The Monterey County Health Department is administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine tomorrow from 10:45am-1:15pm in Parking Lot 59 at CSU Monterey Bay. Age 18+. The department is now taking walk-ins. Or register for an appointment at myturn.ca.gov.
In a good example of meeting people where they are, on Saturday the Monterey Fire Department will provide a walk-in clinic for any California resident, ages 18+, from 2-5pm at Fisherman's Wharf. They'll be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Also this week, shortly after President Joe Biden urged pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy program to open up to walk-in appointments, CVS Health announced it was immediately opening up to walk-ins and same-day appointments, including at 1,115 California pharmacy locations. Locations and appointments are available through cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
For more information about how to get a Covid-19 vaccination in Monterey County see the Weekly's updated vaccine guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.