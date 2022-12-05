UPDATED Monday, Dec. 5 at 1:45pm: The post-storm closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur has been shortened, Caltrans announced on Monday afternoon. Currently, the highway is closed for just 2 miles between Dolan Point (mile marker 29.2) and Big Creek Vista Point (mile marker 27.3).
A full opening of Highway 1 is anticipated by the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 8, weather permitting.
ORIGINAL STORY: If there’s a singular experience that heralds the arrival of winter on the Big Sur coast, it is the closure of some part of Highway 1.
As of Monday morning, Dec. 5, Highway 1 remains closed in both directions between Fuller’s Point (at mile marker 42.1) and Ragged Point (mile marker 72.81) in San Luis Obispo County, Caltrans has confirmed. The closure went into effect on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the brunt of the storm, when National Weather Service totals showed as much as 6 inches of rainfall in the mountains above Big Sur.
Per a Caltrans press release, the closure is due to rockslides and debris on the highway along the full area of the closure. The most serious of the slides is at Cow Cliffs (miler marker 28), where a large rock breached its containment area.
As of 9am on Monday, Caltrans did not provide an estimated time of reopening. Updates will be provided on Caltrans' District 5 social media accounts, a spokesperson said.
