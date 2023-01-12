Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
The river is currently at the Action Stage according to the National Weather Service's high water terminology, meaning mitigation measures should be taken in preparation for flooding.
Sheriff Tina Nieto encouraged residents to heed evacuation orders and limit travel until the floodwaters clear.
“This is a slow-moving event,” Nieto said. “This will not occur at the same time, but possibly overnight.”
Multiple neighborhoods had evacuation warnings upgraded to orders Wednesday, impacting the lower Salinas River up to the river mouth at the ocean. Those orders remain in effect for low-lying areas and those living closest to the water.
“We’re urging people to make plans for a safe evacuation,” Nieto said.
Roadblocks and traffic safety are being handled by the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.
CHP staff has been upped and the county’s bridges have been checked out, according to CHP Cmdr. Reggie Williams, responsible for CHP's Monterey area.
The travel hazard is not that bridges will fail, but that they may be underwater or that access roads to bridges may be underwater, and even a small amount of water can carry away a vehicle. Overnight Wednesday night, the river was overflowing onto the Gonzales River Bridge.
“We need everyone to limit travel to essential travel only,” Williams said. “Don’t put yourself in a situation where you jeopardize your family. And please don’t place public safety personnel in a place where we don’t need to be—we are here for your safety and we ask for your cooperation.”
To see the latest evacuation maps and road closures, and to view county updates, click here.
To sign up for county emergency alerts, click here.
To read the Weekly’s ongoing coverage of this series of winter storms and related impacts, click here.
