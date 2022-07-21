A power outage impacting approximately 22,000 customers hit the Monterey Peninsula at around 5:30am today, Thursday, July 21, according to a PG&E spokesperson. Originally the company estimated power would be back on by 9am, but after that passed the company estimated power would return at noon.
Crews are on the scene at a substation in Monterey making repairs, PG&E Spokesperson Mayra Tostado says by email.
UPDATE: Power was restored to over 19,500 customers between 12:12-12:15pm, Tostado says. Approximately 1,500 customers remained without power. From the PG&E outage map it appears most of those affected are around Pacific Grove. Power is expected to fully return later this afternoon.
Some residents in Seaside, Monterey and Carmel Valley are reporting they lost power last night, or that they've been experiencing intermittent outages for days leading up to today's large outage. The Pacific Grove City Council had to continue its meeting last night to July 27, after City Hall experienced an outage.
The Weekly received tips from readers yesterday who reported "explosions" or loud bangs coming in recent days from the Del Monte substation in Monterey, located at the corner of Fremont Boulevard and Casanova Avenue, very near where Monterey borders with Seaside and Del Rey Oaks.
Tostado confirms that the Del Monte substation was the source of the issues in recent days, leading up to today.
"There were a few momentary outages which last only a few seconds, earlier this morning and days prior. These were determined to be caused by the equipment that ultimately failed, resulting in the outage today," she says. The cause of the failure is under investigation.
Shortly after the power went out, Tostado says PG&E electricians inspected the substation and found the damaged electric equipment.
In addition to making repairs at the substation, crews began looking for ways to connect customers to other power sources while repairs were completed. At 7:19am they were able to restore power to over 800 customers through an alternative source.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and remain focused on restoring power to our customers as quickly as possible," she says.
