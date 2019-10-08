A second former Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted female inmates while on duty at the Monterey County Jail.
Brent Virgil Horger, 26, who sources say is the nephew of former Undersheriff Galen Bohner, was booked into Mendocino County Jail this morning on two counts of sexual battery, both misdemeanors, and a felony count of intimidating a witness or victim. He was being held on $15,000 bail, according to the Medocino County jail website.
Horger’s arrest follows by just two days the re-arrest of former deputy Marlon Alvarenga, who was first arrested in October 2018 on charges alleging he had sexual contact with a female prisoner who he met while working at the jail.
In a Facebook post announcing Alvarenga’s arrest, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office stated the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Alvarenga after his initial arrest, and he was released from custody. He left his job at the Sheriff's Office shortly after his arrest. According to the database Transparent California, he earned $152,288 in salary and benefits in 2017.
"It had been going on for a long time," the source says of Alvarenga's behavior.
The subsequent investigation turned up evidence that Alvarenga had assaulted multiple women in custody at Monterey County Jail. Alvarenga posted bail sometime on the afternoon of Oct. 8 and was released from custody—his arraignment is scheduled to take place on Oct. 17.
After his initial release last year, investigators continued pursuing the case, though, interviewing witnesses and potential victims in California and Mexico, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.
In all, Alvarenga faces charges of forcible rape, five counts of sexual battery with a confined adult and one other count of sexual battery.
In the statement, Sheriff Steve Bernal said his office would pursue justice against anyone who disregards the office's code of ethics.
"In this ongoing and exhaustive phase of this international investigation it should be clear we will stop at nothing to see that justice is served,” Bernal stated.
A source says Horger left the department just as an Internal Affairs investigation into his alleged behavior was getting underway. According to his LinkedIn profile, he went on to work as a fish and game technician for the California Department of Fish and Game.
Bohner, his uncle, was Bernal's second-in-command for a period of 14 months before he abruptly retired in 2016. Galen relocated from San Bernardino County to serve as undersheriff, and Bernal successful lobbied the County Board of Supervisors for a higher-than-usual salary for the position when he hired his management team.
