The good news is approximately 20,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County saw their electricity return overnight as crews continued to make repairs to transmission lines, according to Mayra Tostado, PG&E spokesperson at around 7:30am Saturday, March 11.
The bad news is about half of those lost their power once again by 9am, according to the PG&E outage map.
That means over 26,000 customers, mostly in New Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Carmel and surrounding areas, remain without power, with a restoration estimate of later Saturday night or to be announced, depending on the neighborhood.
"We are finding a lot of broken poles and damaged equipment in the Monterey area," Tostado writes by email. "We are making additional repairs today and expect to see more progress throughout the day in terms of restoring power to customers."
UPDATE: As of 5:30pm, Saturday, more neighborhoods saw their power restored throughout the afternoon, leaving about 17,445 customers without power, according to poweroutage.us. Some will have power back tonight. But more bad news for many others: estimates on the PG&E outage map showed that many areas could see power return by 8pm Sunday night.
