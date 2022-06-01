One suspect is dead after Sand City police officers fired on Wednesday morning, June 1, at 8:45am in the intersection of Catalina Street and Orange Avenue.
A Sand City police officer initiated a traffic stop at 8:32am on a brown Chevy Impala on Orange Avenue. The driver did not yield, according to a preliminary investigation by the District Attorney's Office, and instead drove away at a slow speed. Multiple patrol cars responded from Sand City and Seaside police departments blocked the driver with police vehicles, ultimately leading to a 10-minute standoff that ended with gunfire.
At one point in negotiations with officers, according to the DA's initial findings, the driver "suddenly displayed what appeared to be a firearm" and officers reacted by firing a total of six rounds, killing the man. A BB gun was later located in the Impala.
His name has not yet been released as of 4pm Wednesday, pending notification of family members.
Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante was one of the officers who fired his weapon, according to City Manager Vibeke Norgaard. A second law enforcement officer from Seaside PD fired, according to Seaside Acting Chief Nick Borges, who was also on the scene with Seaside officers assisting in the neighboring city.
No police officers were injured in the shooting.
The DA's Office is investigating, standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Sand City Police forces remained stretched thin throughout the morning as officers responded, and around 10:30am, the police department was closed.
At 11am, the scene remained taped off, with a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the street and debris lying around as officers investigated and took notes.
Speaking about this fatal shooting less than a week after police successfully de-escalated a confrontation with an alleged shooter in Seaside, Borges says, “The level of violence is just disturbing. Any time anyone is shot by police, it’s a tragedy for them and for the police involved in those situations.”
