The vote tally at the Monterey County Elections Office continues, and vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3) may still be accepted up until Nov. 20, but the latest numbers reflect some widening leads and locking in wins for candidates.
In the county supervisor race for District 4, Wendy Root Askew celebrated victory after her lead over Steve McShane held as of Nov. 9. "I look forward to serving as your Monterey County supervisor," she wrote. "I cannot thank my army of volunteers enough.
"I ran on my life's work, my experience in county leadership, and getting results for all county residents. Our community is well aware of the challenges and opportunities in the county, and the work that has to be done in the coming months to address and recover from the pandemic.
"I look forward to continuing our work together keep the community healthy, address affordable housing, reduce homelessness, get residents safely back to work, and protect public safety. I’m grateful to those who participated in this important election."
In some other tight races, Salinas City Councilmember Scott Davis has pulled ahead of challenger Carla González from a tie to a 22-vote lead.
In Seaside, what started out as a five-vote lead for Alexis Garcia-Arrazola to land a seat on city council has increased to a 15-vote lead. In the three-way race for mayor, incumbent Ian Oglesby increased his landslide margin to 56 percent of the vote.
In Del Rey Oaks, Mayor Alison Kerr had hoped to be reelected alongside two supporters running for city council, but only one of them, Kim Shirley, made the cut: Planning Commissioner Scott Donaldson went from a third-place finish in early election night reporting to a first-place finish with 484 votes total. That puts Donaldson, Shirley and Kerr on council, alongside Kerr's challenger, Councilmember Pat Lintell who is midway through a four-year term.
Two South County mayors are out, with Jose Rios increasing his lead over Maria Orozco in Gonzales, with 52.7 percent in a three-way race, and Anna Velazquez continuing to increase her margin over Soledad Mayor Fred Ledesma, with 56.7 percent.
In some close community college board races, challenger Alejandra Gonzalez ousted incumbent Manuel Osorio from the board of Hartnell Community College, with nearly 53 percent of the vote. For the MPC board, Loren Steck—the only incumbent on the ballot—held off challenger Marlene Martin with 50.7 percent of the vote.
