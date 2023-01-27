The VA is holding an informational event on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina for veterans who may be eligible for medical benefits recently made available to those presumed to be exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic substances in combat.
The PACT Act, signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden on August 19, 2022, expands eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans and adds 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to the VA's list of presumed exposures. It also expands Agent Orange exposures to more Southeast Asian countries involved in the Vietnam War.
On Saturday VA representatives will be on hand from 9am-3pm at the clinic at 201 9th St., to answer questions about eligibility and benefits. Veterans are encouraged to bring form DD214.
More information is available at VA.gov/PACT or call by calling 1-800-MYVA411.
