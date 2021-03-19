It's been a rough year for the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and it just got rougher: A vehicle crashed into the building on Cannery Row on Friday morning at about 9:15am. There were no reported injuries.
Monterey Police are investigating the case as a hit-and-run, and have not yet located the driver as of about 5pm Friday. They are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to get an ID, and believe the driver was a man, but are not sure, according to Monterey Police Sgt. Mickey Roobash.
"The matter is still under investigation to find out what the cause was," Roobash adds. "It appeared like either it could be that the vehicle misjudged the turn, or was speeding."
The motor home was headed downhill on David Avenue, toward the Aquarium, and hit the building to the right of the entrance. The driver fled the scene; while it's unknown if the driver was injured, there were no other injuries, but there was extensive damage to the vehicle, and damage to the building.
"Luckily there was nobody around," Roobash adds.
The collision happened just two days after the Aquarium, along with other similar institutions in Monterey County, was cleared to reopen to limited visitors based on the Covid-19 infection rate. They have not yet reopened, and spokesperson Emerson Brown says he does not expect the event to change their reopening timeline. They expect to reopen for members and donors soon, and to general admission in May.
"Regarding the damage to the building, it’s too early to say anything definitive. We don’t, however, anticipate this delaying our projected reopening," Brown writes by email.
It's the second time during the pandemic that the Aquarium has been cleared to reopen—last summer they started selling tickets for a limited reopening, but Covid-19 regulations closed them again before they opened their doors.
The nonprofit has laid off 180 workers since closing last March due to losing revenue during the pandemic.
