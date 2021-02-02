It is a weird time for the Ventana Wilderness, but then again it's been a weird time ever since the nonprofit Ventana Wilderness Alliance has been staffed.
The organization formed in 1998 as an all-volunteer organization to maintain trails with a goal of preserving the Ventana Wilderness and public access to it. Ten years later, in the face of the devastating Basin Complex Fire, the nonprofit formalized things and hired a small staff.
"The Basin Complex Fire was kind of a catalyzing event," says current Executive Director Mike Splain. "We needed someone to deal with communications." He became the first staff member, part-time. In 2012, he became the organization's second-ever executive director.
Since then, the nonprofit has expanded youth programs and volunteer programs for volunteer wilderness rangers who educate visitors on leave-no-trace ethics.
And now, after nine years at the helm, Splain is leaving. His end date remains TBD but he plans to leave this summer, with relocation plans to Northern California still in the works; the board is recruiting a new executive director.
Splain's own home in Bonny Doon burned down in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020, just after he and his wife moved in. After moving from house to house as renters for years, he says they've decided to relocate to a region where they might be able to buy a home, and expect their insurance payout will take them further if they move out of the area.
He says they'd already considered moving before the fire, which also burned down their previous home. "I'm not a superstitious guy, but I'm going to heed this one," Splain says.
The nonprofit is based in Santa Cruz, and Splain says part of the strategic plan is to establish a presence in Monterey County, home of the Ventana Wilderness. (The wilderness area, 240,026 acres, is located within the Los Padres National Forest.)
One project he leaves unfinished is a goal of getting the Arroyo Seco River designated as a wild and scenic river.
Since the catalyzing event of the 2008 Basin Complex Fire, other fires including the 2013 Tassajara Fire, 2016 Soberanes Fire and 2020 Dolan Fire, have scorched large swaths of the Ventana Wilderness.
The Los Padres National Forest remained closed from Aug. 24, due to the Dolan Fire, until Jan. 25 when part of it reopened for recreation. (The 124,924-acre fire perimeter remains closed to the public.)
However, access to the wilderness remains limited currently given road closures related to winter weather. But trails that are again open to the public for hiking include Salmon Creek, Cruickshank, Buckeye and San Carpoforo trails, and trails connecting with Tassajara Road and Arroyo Seco Day Use Area.
